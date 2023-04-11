Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
St. Jude Dream Home

Grocery store manager honors 30-year employee for helping a co-worker in need

By Anthony Antoine
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 6:08 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ETTRICK, Va. (WWBT) - A 30-year Food Lion employee is being honored for helping a former co-worker and friend.

After Amy Humphries stepped up to help her co-worker, Laura, the store manager Pete Santella wanted to honor her.

Humphries spent a few weeks helping Laura clean up some property. Sadly, Laura passed away shortly after that.

Santella says he wanted to recognize Humphries in a special way.

Watch the big reveal in this week’s Acts of Kindness:

A 30-year Food Lion employee is being honored for helping a former co-worker and friend.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Newport News police respond to a shooting at Richneck Elementary School on Friday, Jan. 6, 2023.
Mom of 6-year-old who shot teacher faces two charges
Officers with the Louisville Metro Police Department were called downtown to East Main Street...
Police: 5 killed in Louisville shooting; suspect dead
Virginia State Police say alcohol was a contributing factor in a deadly crash in Louisa County.
Woman dies in head-on crash in Louisa
Police were called to the scene of the shooting just after 7 p.m. April 9 in the 1900 block of...
Richmond man killed in Whitcomb Court shooting
Those who are planning to see "Hamilton" are encouraged to use ride-share services such as...
Limited parking, heavy traffic expected during ‘Hamilton’ run at Altria Theater

Latest News

A woman who was held at Portsmouth City Jail in May 2022 is suing the Portsmouth sheriff and a...
Lawsuit says Portsmouth sheriff, deputy forced detainees to expose genitals to prove menstruation
MHAV's "Warm Line" can be considered as a step below a hotline for those struggling with their...
Mental Health America of Virginia offers free peer-run phone line
18 school buses vandalized
18 school buses vandalized
GRTC will offer rides through on-demand system
GRTC will offer rides through on-demand system