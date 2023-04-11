Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
St. Jude Dream Home

Fourth patient discharged, 4 patients remain in hospital after Louisville mass shooting

Louisville Police Chief Jacquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel gave an update on one of the officers wounded on Monday. (Source: CNN)
By Dustin Vogt and Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 11:16 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE/Gray News) - University of Louisville Health said a fourth patient has been discharged from the hospital following Monday’s mass shooting in downtown Louisville.

Four patients remain in treatment at University Hospital on Tuesday, with one patient listed in critical condition and three other patients are in “fair condition” and are stable, according to University of Louisville Health.

University of Louisville Health confirmed one of the patients listed in critical condition on Monday had been upgraded to fair condition.

The Louisville Metro Police Department said officer Nickolas Wilt was shot in the head while...
The Louisville Metro Police Department said officer Nickolas Wilt was shot in the head while running towards the gunfire in a mass shooting.(Louisville Metro Police Department)

Five people were killed and eight people were injured in the shooting at Old National Bank on Monday morning after reports initially came in for “an active aggressor” in the area, according to Louisville Metro Police.

Officers exchanged gunfire with the suspect and the suspect also died at the scene.

There were three officers injured in Monday’s shooting, with Officer Nickolas Wilt being listed in critical condition after being shot in the head.

Police said in an update Tuesday morning that Wilt was still in critical condition at the hospital.

Chief of Police Jacquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel added that “he’s stable, but he’s looking better. And so we’re hopeful and we’ll continue to pray and we just thank everybody for all of the thoughts that have been sent our way as we deal with this tragedy.”

Five people have died following a a mass shooting inside a Louisville bank. (Source: CNN/WDRB/WLKY/HAGAN CURD/BAPTIST HEALTH LOUISVILLE)

Copyright 2023 WAVE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN Newsource contributed to this report.

Most Read

Newport News police respond to a shooting at Richneck Elementary School on Friday, Jan. 6, 2023.
Mom of 6-year-old who shot teacher faces two charges
Officers with the Louisville Metro Police Department were called downtown to East Main Street...
Police: 5 killed in Louisville shooting; suspect dead
Police were called to the scene of the shooting just after 7 p.m. April 9 in the 1900 block of...
Richmond man killed in Whitcomb Court shooting
Virginia State Police say alcohol was a contributing factor in a deadly crash in Louisa County.
Woman dies in head-on crash in Louisa
Those who are planning to see "Hamilton" are encouraged to use ride-share services such as...
Limited parking, heavy traffic expected during ‘Hamilton’ run at Altria Theater

Latest News

Louisville Police Chief Jacquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel gave an update on one of the officers wounded...
An update on officer's condition after Louisville mass shooting
The zoo said the cubs were born several weeks ago but are just now emerging from their birthing...
Critically endangered Amur leopard cub twins born at zoo
FILE - Police look on as students return to Richneck Elementary on Jan. 30, 2023, in Newport...
Criminal probe focuses on school where boy, 6, shot teacher
President Joe Biden speaks during a meeting with the President's Council of Advisors on Science...
Biden celebrating diplomacy, his ancestry on trip to Ireland