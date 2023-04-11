Your Money with Carlson Financial
Comedian Fortune Feimster coming to Richmond

Fortune Feimster
Fortune Feimster(Richmond ASM)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 3:33 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Stand-up comedian, writer and actor Fortune Feimster is going to Richmond with her “Live, Laugh, Love” tour at the Dominion Energy Center on Aug. 3.

Feimster is on the radio, on the big and small screen, and tours her stand-up nationwide.

Beginning her career in Los Angeles as a Groundlings Sunday Company member, Feimster became known nationally as a writer and panelist on E’s “Chelsea Lately” before starring as a series regular on Hulu’s “The Mindy Project.” She has gone on to have many guest appearances and recurring roles on TV shows and has even voiced characters on “The Simpsons,” just to name a few of her accolades.

Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, April 14, at 10 a.m. online at dominionenergycenter.com, by phone at (800) 514-3849, or in-person at the Altria Theater Box Office at 6 N. Laurel Street, open Monday-Friday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

