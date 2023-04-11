Your Money with Carlson Financial
Chesterfield school bus driver wins $100,000 lottery ticket: ‘I couldn’t believe it’

Hilda Ampy is a bus driver in Chesterfield County who won big!
Hilda Ampy is a bus driver in Chesterfield County who won big!
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Apr. 11, 2023
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) -A Chesterfield school bus driver won $100,000 with a Virginia lottery scratcher ticket.

Hilda Ampy bought a $326,000,000 Fortune ticket at the 7-Eleven on Patterson Avenue in Richmond. When she scratched the ticket and realized what she had won, she said she was amazed.

“I couldn’t believe it at first,” Ampy told Lottery officials. “I was so excited!”

The $326,000,000 Fortune game has a top prize of $5 million. Seven $100,000 awards are unclaimed in this game, along with two $5 million tickets.

The chances of winning the $5 million top prize are 1 in 2.8 million. The chances of winning any prize in this game are 1 in 3.43 million.

All Virginia Lottery profits go to K-12 education in the state. Chesterfield County received over $34.9 million in Lottery funds for K-12 education last fiscal year.

