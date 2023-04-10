Your Money with Carlson Financial
Woman dies in head-on crash in Louisa

Police say alcohol was a contributing factor in the crash
Virginia State Police say alcohol was a contributing factor in a deadly crash in Louisa County.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 11:04 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
LOUISA, Va. (WWBT) - A 62-year-old woman died Friday night in a head-on crash on Cross County Road in Louisa County.

Police say Elise Laverne Mills, of Gum Spring, was traveling south on Cross County Road and crossed the double solid line into the northbound lane and struck a 2006 Dodge Caravan.

Mills died on the scene, Virginia State Police said in a news release on Monday. The driver of the Caravan suffered minor injuries.

Police said alcohol is a contributing factor in the crash, which remains under investigation.

