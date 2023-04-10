VCU Health announces rollback of mask guidelines

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - VCU Health revised its masking guideline across the health system.

According to a VCU Health release, masking will now be optional in all VCU Health-owned, operated, and leased facilities, effective immediately.

The announcement goes on to list certain exceptions, including patient interactions at VCU Medical Center and high-risk patient care areas. These instances include:

When entering patient rooms in hospitals and clinics

When triaging patients or retrieving patients from waiting rooms

When registering, rooming, or escorting patients through the clinic or facility, including patient transport

Patient or visitor approaches the nursing station

VCU Health says this new masking policy falls under recommendations from the CDC.

