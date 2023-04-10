VCU Health announces rollback of mask guidelines
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 1:05 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - VCU Health revised its masking guideline across the health system.
According to a VCU Health release, masking will now be optional in all VCU Health-owned, operated, and leased facilities, effective immediately.
The announcement goes on to list certain exceptions, including patient interactions at VCU Medical Center and high-risk patient care areas. These instances include:
- When entering patient rooms in hospitals and clinics
- When triaging patients or retrieving patients from waiting rooms
- When registering, rooming, or escorting patients through the clinic or facility, including patient transport
- Patient or visitor approaches the nursing station
VCU Health says this new masking policy falls under recommendations from the CDC.
