VCU Health announces rollback of mask guidelines

Researchers reported a 123% increase in non-fatal opioid overdoses at the emergency room...
Researchers reported a 123% increase in non-fatal opioid overdoses at the emergency room between March and June 2019 to the same period this year.(Capital News Service)
By NBC12 Newsroom and Riley Wyant
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 1:05 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - VCU Health revised its masking guideline across the health system.

According to a VCU Health release, masking will now be optional in all VCU Health-owned, operated, and leased facilities, effective immediately.

The announcement goes on to list certain exceptions, including patient interactions at VCU Medical Center and high-risk patient care areas. These instances include:

  • When entering patient rooms in hospitals and clinics
  • When triaging patients or retrieving patients from waiting rooms
  • When registering, rooming, or escorting patients through the clinic or facility, including patient transport
  • Patient or visitor approaches the nursing station

VCU Health says this new masking policy falls under recommendations from the CDC.

