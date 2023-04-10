Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
St. Jude Dream Home

Texas man declared innocent in slaying now arrested in another

This image provided by the Houston Police Department shows Lydell Grant, a Houston man declared...
This image provided by the Houston Police Department shows Lydell Grant, a Houston man declared innocent in 2021 after being convicted in a fatal stabbing and serving seven years in prison. Grant has been charged with murder in the shooting of a fellow motorist, police said. (Houston Police Department via AP)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 5:57 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (AP) - A Houston man declared innocent in 2021 after being convicted in a fatal stabbing and serving seven years in prison has been charged with murder in the shooting a fellow motorist, police said.

Lydell Grant, 46, is accused of killing Edwin Arevalo, 33, following a minor traffic collision Thursday night, Houston police said. Police said Grant got out of his vehicle, shot Arevalo and then fled.

Grant was taken into custody Friday after a warrant was issued for his arrest, police said. He remained jailed Sunday on $1 million bond. The attorney for Grant listed in court records in this case could not immediately be reached on Sunday.

In 2012, Grant was convicted of killing 28-year-old Aaron Scheerhoorn, who was stabbed outside a Houston bar in 2010. Six eyewitnesses to the stabbing had testified against Grant at trial.

But Grant was declared innocent in May 2021 by the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals after a new analysis of DNA found on the victim’s fingernails pointed to Grant’s innocence. He had served seven years of a life sentence when he was freed on bond in 2019 to await the appeals court’s decision.

In 2019, police arrested Jermarico Carter for Scheerhoorn’s killing. Carter, who was tracked down in Atlanta, confessed to the killing. He pleaded guilty to murder in 2022 and was sent to prison.

The Innocence Project of Texas, which had worked to get Grant exonerated, said in a statement that it couldn’t comment on the specifics of the incident on Thursday, which the group noted is an ongoing investigation. The group said its “thoughts and and sympathies go out to the victim’s family.”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Those who are planning to see HAMILTON are encouraged to use ride-share services such as Uber,...
Limited parking, heavy traffic expected during ‘Hamilton’ run at Altria Theater
Crash on I-95 causing delays
Crash on I-95 causing delays in Hanover
The video later shows one of the painters take a picture of what they did before they left.
Richmond man catches vandals spray painting back of his house on camera
Police arrived at the 600 block of East Washington Street to find a man suffering from...
Man arrested, charged following stabbing in Petersburg
Police are still investigating this incident and ask anyone with information to contact the...
3 arrested after 2 dogs found dead in Westmoreland County

Latest News

Those who are planning to see HAMILTON are encouraged to use ride-share services such as Uber,...
Limited parking, heavy traffic expected during ‘Hamilton’ run at Altria Theater
Police were called to the scene of the shooting just after 7 p.m. April 9 in the 1900 block of...
Man killed in Whitcomb Court shooting
Heavy traffic expected for 'Hamilton'
Expect heavy traffic
Keontranice Bester found an opossum on top of her pillow, right as she was headed to sleep, in...
Woman finds opossum sitting on pillow, moves out of apartment