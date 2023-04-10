Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
St. Jude Dream Home

Princess Cruises announces 116-day world cruise stopping in 26 countries

The world cruise will take place on the Island Princess.
The world cruise will take place on the Island Princess.(Photo courtesy of Princess Cruises)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 12:19 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - If you want to see the world (and don’t mind being on a cruise ship for almost a full four months), then this trip is for you!

Princess Cruises just announced a new 2025 world cruise that will take passengers to 48 ports in 26 countries over 116 days.

While Princess Cruises has offered 100-plus day world cruises before, the cruise line says this is the longest itinerary in its history by several days.

The voyage will set sail on Jan. 5, 2025, from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and will include stops in Mexico, Hawaii, Fiji, New Zealand, Australia, Indonesia, Dubai, Egypt, Greece and Italy – just to name a few.

Guests also have the option to join the ship when it stops in Los Angeles on Jan. 20, 2025, but you will miss the Central America stops that are covered in the first 15 days.

The cruise will end on May 2, 2025, in Fort Lauderdale.

This once-in-a-lifetime trip won’t be cheap – tickets start at about $20,000 per person.

For tickets, the full itinerary and more info, visit Princess Cruise’s website here.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN Newsource contributed to this report.

Most Read

Those who are planning to see HAMILTON are encouraged to use ride-share services such as Uber,...
Limited parking, heavy traffic expected during ‘Hamilton’ run at Altria Theater
Police arrived at the 600 block of East Washington Street to find a man suffering from...
Man arrested, charged following stabbing in Petersburg
Crash on I-95 causing delays
I-95 lanes reopen after crash in Hanover
The video later shows one of the painters take a picture of what they did before they left.
Richmond man catches vandals spray painting back of his house on camera
Three people have been arrested and charged after two dogs were found dead alongside a road in...
3 arrested after 2 dogs found dead in Westmoreland County

Latest News

Former Rep. Justin Jones, D-Nashville, Rep. Gloria Johnson, D-Knoxville, and former Rep. Justin...
Ousted Black lawmaker could soon return to Tennessee House
Rep. Mark Pocan and Content Creator Speak Out About Opposition To Proposed TikTok Bans
Rep. Mark Pocan and Content Creator Speak Out About Opposition To Proposed TikTok Bans
Rep. Mark Pocan and Content Creator Speak Out About Opposition To Proposed TikTok Bans
Uranus is unique in that it rotates on its side, at an approximately 90-degree angle from its...
NASA’s Webb telescope scores another ringed world with new images of Uranus