Pedestrian safety improvements start near Mary Munford Elementary school

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Department of Public Works is starting work to improve pedestrian safety near Mary Munford Elementary School starting Monday.

DPW’s Transportation Engineering Division will:

Replace school flashers on Cary Street and Grove Avenue

Enhance the existing crosswalk with a high-visibility crosswalk on Grove Avenue at Commonwealth Avenue

Upgrade the existing speed table to a raised crosswalk on Westmoreland Street in front of the school

Install new ADA curb ramps on Cary and Westmoreland

Provide safety enhancements to make pedestrian crossings easier

Funding for the $477,571 project is provided by the Highway Safety Improvement Program, the Federal Highway Administration and city funding.

Work will occur between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Monday through Friday through mid-July.

