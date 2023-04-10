Pedestrian safety improvements start near Mary Munford Elementary school
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 6:47 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Department of Public Works is starting work to improve pedestrian safety near Mary Munford Elementary School starting Monday.
DPW’s Transportation Engineering Division will:
- Replace school flashers on Cary Street and Grove Avenue
- Enhance the existing crosswalk with a high-visibility crosswalk on Grove Avenue at Commonwealth Avenue
- Upgrade the existing speed table to a raised crosswalk on Westmoreland Street in front of the school
- Install new ADA curb ramps on Cary and Westmoreland
- Provide safety enhancements to make pedestrian crossings easier
Funding for the $477,571 project is provided by the Highway Safety Improvement Program, the Federal Highway Administration and city funding.
Work will occur between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Monday through Friday through mid-July.
Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.