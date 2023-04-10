Your Money with Carlson Financial
Pedestrian safety improvements start near Mary Munford Elementary school

Crews will replace school flashers and make crosswalks more visible.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 6:47 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Department of Public Works is starting work to improve pedestrian safety near Mary Munford Elementary School starting Monday.

DPW’s Transportation Engineering Division will:

  • Replace school flashers on Cary Street and Grove Avenue
  • Enhance the existing crosswalk with a high-visibility crosswalk on Grove Avenue at Commonwealth Avenue
  • Upgrade the existing speed table to a raised crosswalk on Westmoreland Street in front of the school
  • Install new ADA curb ramps on Cary and Westmoreland
  • Provide safety enhancements to make pedestrian crossings easier

Funding for the $477,571 project is provided by the Highway Safety Improvement Program, the Federal Highway Administration and city funding.

Work will occur between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Monday through Friday through mid-July.

