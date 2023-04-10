News to Know for Monday, April 10
Leaders Could Declare Housing Crisis
- City leaders are expected on Monday evening to discuss declaring a housing crisis. A declaration could bring more affordable housing to the city along with homeownership opportunities.
Pleasant After Chilly Start
- After a frosty start on Monday, the week ahead features lots of sunny and warm weather. Full forecast >
Man Dead After Whitcomb Court Shooting
- A man died after a shooting in Whitcomb Court on Sunday night. Police were called to the scene of the shooting just after 7 p.m. in the 1900 block of Mechanicsville Turnpike.
Traffic, Parking Issues Possible During ‘Hamilton’
- “Hamilton” is back in Richmond starting this week. Beginning on Tuesday, April 11, through Sunday, April 23, 2023, residents and patrons are asked to expect heavy traffic and limited parking on all routes to and near Altria Theater.
Pedestrian Safety Improvements Near School
- The Department of Public Works is starting work to improve pedestrian safety near Mary Munford Elementary School starting Monday.
Easter on Parade Returns
- People of all ages were thrilled to have Easter on Parade back on Sunday after a three-year hiatus. People dressed up in colorful clothing, bunny ears and flowered hats.
