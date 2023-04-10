Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
St. Jude Dream Home

News to Know for Monday, April 10

As part of his state of the city address earlier this year, Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney...
As part of his state of the city address earlier this year, Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney promised to create more affordable housing.(WWBT)
By David Hylton
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 7:10 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a look at your top headlines for Monday, April 10, 2023:

Leaders Could Declare Housing Crisis

  • City leaders are expected on Monday evening to discuss declaring a housing crisis. A declaration could bring more affordable housing to the city along with homeownership opportunities.

Pleasant After Chilly Start

  • After a frosty start on Monday, the week ahead features lots of sunny and warm weather. Full forecast >

Man Dead After Whitcomb Court Shooting

The shooting happened around 7 p.m. Sunday on Mechanicsville Turnpike.
  • A man died after a shooting in Whitcomb Court on Sunday night. Police were called to the scene of the shooting just after 7 p.m. in the 1900 block of Mechanicsville Turnpike.

Traffic, Parking Issues Possible During ‘Hamilton’

Between April 11 and April 23, residents and patrons are asked to expect heavy traffic and limited parking on all routes to and near Altria Theater.
  • “Hamilton” is back in Richmond starting this week. Beginning on Tuesday, April 11, through Sunday, April 23, 2023, residents and patrons are asked to expect heavy traffic and limited parking on all routes to and near Altria Theater.

Pedestrian Safety Improvements Near School

Crews will replace school flashers and make crosswalks more visible.

Easter on Parade Returns

  • People of all ages were thrilled to have Easter on Parade back on Sunday after a three-year hiatus. People dressed up in colorful clothing, bunny ears and flowered hats.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Those who are planning to see HAMILTON are encouraged to use ride-share services such as Uber,...
Limited parking, heavy traffic expected during ‘Hamilton’ run at Altria Theater
Crash on I-95 causing delays
I-95 lanes reopen after crash in Hanover
The video later shows one of the painters take a picture of what they did before they left.
Richmond man catches vandals spray painting back of his house on camera
Police arrived at the 600 block of East Washington Street to find a man suffering from...
Man arrested, charged following stabbing in Petersburg
Police are still investigating this incident and ask anyone with information to contact the...
3 arrested after 2 dogs found dead in Westmoreland County

Latest News

Work near Mary Munford Elementary School will occur between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Monday through...
Pedestrian safety improvements start near Mary Munford Elementary school
Those who are planning to see HAMILTON are encouraged to use ride-share services such as Uber,...
Limited parking, heavy traffic expected during ‘Hamilton’ run at Altria Theater
Police were called to the scene of the shooting just after 7 p.m. April 9 in the 1900 block of...
Man killed in Whitcomb Court shooting
Pedestrian safety improvements start near Mary Munford Elementary
Pedestrian safety improvements start near Mary Munford Elementary