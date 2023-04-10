Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
St. Jude Dream Home

Multiple Chesterfield school buses vandalized, police searching for suspects

Police say the Chesterfield buses now have thousands of dollars' worth of damage and are now...
Police say the Chesterfield buses now have thousands of dollars' worth of damage and are now inoperable.(Chesterfield County Police Department)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 3:25 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) -Multiple Chesterfield County school buses are now inoperable after police say they were vandalized last month, causing thousands of dollars in damage.

On March 27, Chesterfield County Public Schools buses parked near Courthouse Road were vandalized. Chesterfield County Police believe it happened between Friday, March 24, around 5 p.m. and 5 a.m. on Monday, March 27.

The buses had several thousands of dollars worth of damage, making it so drivers could not operate them.

Officers say around one week later, more CCPS school buses were vandalized, adding thousands more dollars in damages. Police haven’t found any suspect leads yet, but they continue investigating.

Anyone with information on this crime can call Chesterfield County Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Those who are planning to see HAMILTON are encouraged to use ride-share services such as Uber,...
Limited parking, heavy traffic expected during ‘Hamilton’ run at Altria Theater
Police arrived at the 600 block of East Washington Street to find a man suffering from...
Man arrested, charged following stabbing in Petersburg
Crash on I-95 causing delays
I-95 lanes reopen after crash in Hanover
The video later shows one of the painters take a picture of what they did before they left.
Richmond man catches vandals spray painting back of his house on camera
Three people have been arrested and charged after two dogs were found dead alongside a road in...
3 arrested after 2 dogs found dead in Westmoreland County

Latest News

How to do a fashion swap
Fashion swaps are a low-cost way to refresh your wardrobe
Fashion swaps are a low-cost way to refresh your wardrobe
Newport News police respond to a shooting at Richneck Elementary School on Friday, Jan. 6, 2023.
Mom of 6-year-old who shot teacher faces two charges
Researchers reported a 123% increase in non-fatal opioid overdoses at the emergency room...
VCU Health announces rollback of mask guidelines