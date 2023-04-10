Multiple Chesterfield school buses vandalized, police searching for suspects

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) -Multiple Chesterfield County school buses are now inoperable after police say they were vandalized last month, causing thousands of dollars in damage.

On March 27, Chesterfield County Public Schools buses parked near Courthouse Road were vandalized. Chesterfield County Police believe it happened between Friday, March 24, around 5 p.m. and 5 a.m. on Monday, March 27.

The buses had several thousands of dollars worth of damage, making it so drivers could not operate them.

Officers say around one week later, more CCPS school buses were vandalized, adding thousands more dollars in damages. Police haven’t found any suspect leads yet, but they continue investigating.

Anyone with information on this crime can call Chesterfield County Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660.

