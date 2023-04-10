Your Money with Carlson Financial
Monday Forecast: Sunny and pleasant after a frosty start

Lots of dry and pleasant weather ahead this week
Your First Alert Weather forecast from NBC12's weather team.
Your First Alert Weather forecast from NBC12's weather team.(WWBT)
By Andrew Freiden
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 4:08 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - After a frosty start, the week ahead features lots of sunny and warm weather.

Through 9am this morning: Freeze Warning northwest of RVA for temperatures near 30°, and a Frost Advisory for the remainder of central Virginia for temperatures in the mid-30s!

Today: Sunny and cool after a cold start. Lows in the mid-30s, highs in the mid-60s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the upper 30s, highs in the low-70s. Day 1 of 3 *Verified* Best Weather Days of the Week.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the upper-40s, high around 80°. Day 2 of 3 *Verified* Best Weather Days of the Week.

Thursday: Mostly sunny and very warm. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the mid 80s. Day 3 of 3 *Verified* Best Weather Days of the Week.

Friday: Partly sunny and warm! Lows in the mid-50s, highs in the low 80s. A few showers possible evening or overnight.

Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a spotty shower chance in the morning or midday. Lows near 60°, highs in the upper 70s. (Rain Chance: 40%)

Sunday: Partly sunny. A spotty shower is possible evening or night. Lows in the mid-50s, highs in mid 80s. (Rain Chance: 30%)

