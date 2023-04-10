Monday Forecast: Sunny and pleasant after a frosty start

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - After a frosty start, the week ahead features lots of sunny and warm weather.

Through 9am this morning: Freeze Warning northwest of RVA for temperatures near 30°, and a Frost Advisory for the remainder of central Virginia for temperatures in the mid-30s!

Today: Sunny and cool after a cold start. Lows in the mid-30s, highs in the mid-60s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the upper 30s, highs in the low-70s. Day 1 of 3 *Verified* Best Weather Days of the Week.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the upper-40s, high around 80°. Day 2 of 3 *Verified* Best Weather Days of the Week.

Thursday: Mostly sunny and very warm. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the mid 80s. Day 3 of 3 *Verified* Best Weather Days of the Week.

Friday: Partly sunny and warm! Lows in the mid-50s, highs in the low 80s. A few showers possible evening or overnight.

Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a spotty shower chance in the morning or midday. Lows near 60°, highs in the upper 70s. (Rain Chance: 40%)

Sunday: Partly sunny. A spotty shower is possible evening or night. Lows in the mid-50s, highs in mid 80s. (Rain Chance: 30%)

