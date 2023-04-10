Man killed in Whitcomb Court shooting

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A man died after a shooting in Whitcomb Court on Sunday night.

Police were called to the scene of the shooting just after 7 p.m. in the 1900 block of Mechanicsville Turnpike.

The man, who has not yet been identified, was taken to a hospital where he died.

No suspects have been named.

Anyone with information is asked to call Major Crimes Detective B. Neifeld at 804-646-3246 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.