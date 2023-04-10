Man killed in Whitcomb Court shooting
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 6:23 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A man died after a shooting in Whitcomb Court on Sunday night.
Police were called to the scene of the shooting just after 7 p.m. in the 1900 block of Mechanicsville Turnpike.
The man, who has not yet been identified, was taken to a hospital where he died.
No suspects have been named.
Anyone with information is asked to call Major Crimes Detective B. Neifeld at 804-646-3246 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
