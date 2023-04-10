Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
St. Jude Dream Home

Man killed in Whitcomb Court shooting

The shooting happened around 7 p.m. Sunday on Mechanicsville Turnpike.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 6:23 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A man died after a shooting in Whitcomb Court on Sunday night.

Police were called to the scene of the shooting just after 7 p.m. in the 1900 block of Mechanicsville Turnpike.

The man, who has not yet been identified, was taken to a hospital where he died.

No suspects have been named.

Anyone with information is asked to call Major Crimes Detective B. Neifeld at 804-646-3246 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Those who are planning to see HAMILTON are encouraged to use ride-share services such as Uber,...
Limited parking, heavy traffic expected during ‘Hamilton’ run at Altria Theater
Crash on I-95 causing delays
Crash on I-95 causing delays in Hanover
The video later shows one of the painters take a picture of what they did before they left.
Richmond man catches vandals spray painting back of his house on camera
Police arrived at the 600 block of East Washington Street to find a man suffering from...
Man arrested, charged following stabbing in Petersburg
Police are still investigating this incident and ask anyone with information to contact the...
3 arrested after 2 dogs found dead in Westmoreland County

Latest News

Heavy traffic expected for 'Hamilton'
Expect heavy traffic
City of Richmond could declare housing crisis
Richmond could declare housing crisis
Man killed in Whitcomb Court shooting
Easter on Parade started in Richmond in 1973.
Easter On Parade returns to Monument Avenue after 3 years