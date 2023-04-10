Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
St. Jude Dream Home

Fashion swaps are a low-cost way to refresh your wardrobe

Leftover clothes are often donated to charity
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 2:47 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

InvestigateTV - If you’re looking to spring clean and refresh your wardrobe without going broke, a fashion swap may work for you.

Sara Bigham is a lifestyle contributor with the popular website and app, Eventbrite. She said there has been a resurgence of the swap and shop events.

“If you’re not familiar these are events held in your hometown, right in your own backyard where you bring in ten to twenty of your own items, gently used, in exchange for a ticket or a token which you can then use to get something new and take home to your house, without any cost,” Bigham explained.

She said there could be a small cost to get into the event, but the proceeds often go to charity. She added that many times items that are not swapped also go to charity or women in need.

“What’s really great about these swap and shop events, is not only are you getting new items for free essentially, but it’s a great opportunity to take inventory of what’s in your closet right now,” Bigham explained. “What do you need? What are you not wearing? What do you want to give away?”

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Those who are planning to see HAMILTON are encouraged to use ride-share services such as Uber,...
Limited parking, heavy traffic expected during ‘Hamilton’ run at Altria Theater
Police arrived at the 600 block of East Washington Street to find a man suffering from...
Man arrested, charged following stabbing in Petersburg
Crash on I-95 causing delays
I-95 lanes reopen after crash in Hanover
The video later shows one of the painters take a picture of what they did before they left.
Richmond man catches vandals spray painting back of his house on camera
Three people have been arrested and charged after two dogs were found dead alongside a road in...
3 arrested after 2 dogs found dead in Westmoreland County

Latest News

Officers with the Louisville Metro Police Department were called downtown to East Main Street...
LIVE: 4 killed in Louisville shooting; suspect dead, police say
The Department of Defense seal is seen on a lectern before Pentagon spokesman U.S. Air Force...
Pentagon: Leaked documents a ‘very serious’ risk to security
Police say the Chesterfield buses now have thousands of dollars' worth of damage and are now...
Multiple Chesterfield school buses vandalized, police searching for suspects
FILE - The Food and Drug Administration approved the use of mifepristone in 2000.
Justice Department appeals Texas abortion pill order
The suspect is believed to be a former employee, police say.
Gunman kills 4 in Louisville bank shooting