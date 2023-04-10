Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home

Easter On Parade returns to Monument Avenue after 3 years

By Jennifer Blake
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 8:27 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Easter On Parade is back in Richmond after a three-year hiatus because of the pandemic.

This classic tradition started in 1973. Every year, except the last three, local entrepreneurs set up tents and tables along the grassy area in the middle of Monument Avenue from 1-5pm.

People of all ages were thrilled to be have this event back. People dressed up in colorful clothing, bunny ears and flowered hats.

“Cheers to being back after three years, we’re so happy to be here, we love it being back,” said some attendees.

There was food, live music, drinks and plenty of unique items to buy. One vendor, known as “The Flower Lady,” has been participating as a vendor in the Easter On Parade event for the last 25 years and she enjoys it every year.

“Just being here, getting out in the fresh air and enjoying the beauty and I enjoy being the flower lady and making people happy,” said the flower lady.

She said creating and selling bouquets of flowers brings joy to her and everyone around.

“Flowers just have a message of happiness,” she said.

Frost and Freeze alerts tonight
Crash on I-95 causing delays
Easter on Parade returns to Richmond
