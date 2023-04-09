Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
St. Jude Dream Home

Woman says her refrigerator exploded: ‘I thought it was an earthquake’

Days before the explosion, she says a repair technician came to her home because the refrigerator was making a loud noise. (WTVD, LENORE SATTERTHWAITE, CNN)
By WTVD Staff
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 5:01 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) - A North Carolina woman’s kitchen was severely damaged when, she says, the refrigerator she’s owned for less than a year exploded.

Lenore Satterthwaite was on her computer when her Frigidaire refrigerator exploded in her kitchen.

“I thought there was an earthquake. It was so loud, you know. I came in, and I couldn’t believe it: the doors were on the floor,” she said. “I just saw the refrigerator doors on the floor here and the holes in the wall.”

Lenore Satterthwaite couldn’t believe her eyes as she surveyed the destruction after her...
Lenore Satterthwaite couldn’t believe her eyes as she surveyed the destruction after her refrigerator exploded. The outside shell of the appliance remained in place, but the contents were scattered all over her kitchen. Her stove, walls and furniture were all damaged.(Source: Lenore Satterthwaite, WTVD via CNN)

She couldn’t believe her eyes as she surveyed the destruction. The outside shell of the refrigerator remained in place, but the contents were scattered all over her kitchen. Her stove, walls and furniture were all damaged.

Satterthwaite called 911 right away, and firefighters responded.

The Person County fire marshal said there was no evidence of an electrical fire or anything else in the house causing the event. He said whatever happened came from the refrigerator, but the exact cause could not be determined.

Satterthwaite says she bought the refrigerator last fall. Just days before it exploded, she says Frigidaire sent a technician to her home after she requested a warranty repair since the refrigerator was making a loud noise.

“He said, ‘This is your problem.’ He had the freezer part all apart. He said the fan isn’t working properly to keep the temperature regulated, so he had to order a fan,” Satterthwaite said.

Before the repair could happen, she says the refrigerator exploded. She’s thankful no one was in the kitchen when it happened.

“I’d hate for someone to go through what I’m going through. I could have gotten seriously hurt,” she said.

Satterthwaite reported the incident to Frigidaire and her homeowner’s insurance, which ended up covering all of the damage.

A statement from a Frigidaire representative said in part: “Consumer safety is our top priority. We have reached out to Ms. Satterthwaite to understand more. We are actively reviewing her product and service information records.”

Exploding refrigerators aren’t unheard of. There are reports of it happening across the country, with a variety of manufacturers. Experts say if you notice a problem, call for service right away.

Copyright 2023 WTVD via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The video later shows one of the painters take a picture of what they did before they left.
Richmond man catches vandals spray painting back of his house on camera
Denise Frazier was arrested Wednesday and charged with unnatural intercourse – aggravated...
Investigators release new details about woman accused of having sex with dog on video
Police are still investigating this incident and ask anyone with information to contact the...
3 arrested after 2 dogs found dead in Westmoreland County
Authorities released photos of the women in question that they were looking for. Thanks to the...
Dog bites customer in the face at Home Depot, owner walks off, sheriff says
Your First Alert Weather forecast from NBC12's weather team.
Forecast: Sunshine returns Sunday!

Latest News

Days before the explosion, the woman says a repair technician came to her home because the...
Woman's refrigerator explodes, severely damaging kitchen
Pope Francis celebrates Easter vigil at the Vatican
Police say the suspect fatally shot his wife, her mother and the couple’s five kids after he...
Final report released after Utah man kills 7 family members, himself
Investigators announced that a 16-year-old boy was detained in relation to the assault and...
Utah 3rd grader resisted kidnapping attempt outside school