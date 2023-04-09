Your Money with Carlson Financial
Sunday Forecast: Sunny, breezy and mild after a chilly start

Areas of frost expected this morning and again tomorrow morning
Your First Alert Weather forecast from NBC12's weather team.
Your First Alert Weather forecast from NBC12's weather team.(WWBT)
By Rachel Meyers
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 5:19 AM EDT
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Protect sensitive plants from frost and freezing temperatures if you can! Steady warm-up through the workweek.

Easter Sunday: Sunny. Breezy northeast wind 5-15 with 20-25mph gusts. Highs in the low 60s.

Freeze Watch goes into effect late Sunday into Monday morning for our western and northwestern counties for temperatures near 30°. Protect your plants!

Monday: Sunny and mild after a cold start. Lows in the mid-30s, highs in the mid-60s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the upper 30s, highs in the low-70s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the upper-40s, highs in the upper 70s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny and very warm. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the low 80s.

Friday: Partly sunny and warm! Lows in the mid-50s, highs in the mid-80s.

Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a spotty shower chance. Lows near 60°, highs in the upper 70s. (Rain Chance: 10%)

Your First Alert Weather forecast from NBC12's weather team.
