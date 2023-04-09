Sunday Forecast: Sunny, breezy and mild after a chilly start

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Protect sensitive plants from frost and freezing temperatures if you can! Steady warm-up through the workweek.

Easter Sunday: Sunny. Breezy northeast wind 5-15 with 20-25mph gusts. Highs in the low 60s.

Freeze Watch goes into effect late Sunday into Monday morning for our western and northwestern counties for temperatures near 30°. Protect your plants!

Monday: Sunny and mild after a cold start. Lows in the mid-30s, highs in the mid-60s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the upper 30s, highs in the low-70s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the upper-40s, highs in the upper 70s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny and very warm. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the low 80s.

Friday: Partly sunny and warm! Lows in the mid-50s, highs in the mid-80s.

Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a spotty shower chance. Lows near 60°, highs in the upper 70s. (Rain Chance: 10%)

> Download the NBC12 First Alert Weather app

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.