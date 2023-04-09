Your Money with Carlson Financial
Pop Up RVA empowers local entrepreneurs for a third year

The Richmond Flying Squirrels is the host organization for the weekly PopUp Market, PopUp RVA...
The Richmond Flying Squirrels is the host organization for the weekly PopUp Market, PopUp RVA is the organizer and promoter.(Pop Up RVA)
By Jennifer Blake
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 5:48 AM EDT
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Saturday marked the third year of Pop Up RVA at The Diamond. Over 60 vendors set up products for the community to buy, like food, clothing, gift-like items and more.

“When you’re making a purchase, you’re not only getting a locally handmade item, getting something that you need, a gift you’re looking for maybe… but you’re really making a dream come true,” said Brian Sullivan, the founder of Pop Up RVA.

Pop Up RVA started in 2021 after the pandemic forced many businesses to shut down. Before Sullivan founded this event, he would host local festivals, but the pandemic canceled 11 of his festivals, so he found another way to host the community.

“What we did was reach out to the diamond here; they’re such an amazing organization, they’re community-based, and we said, you know, let’s work something out, and we said can we come out there? And they said we’d love to have you,” said Sullivan.

It’s held in The Diamond’s parking lot, off Arthur Ashe Boulevard, from 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. every Saturday. It starts the first week of April and runs through October.

“It’s a lot of work putting things together; it’s planning all throughout the week for every week we are here, but when we get out here, everyone is excited,” said Sullivan.

