Man arrested, charged following stabbing in Petersburg

Police arrived at the 600 block of East Washington Street to find a man suffering from...
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 5:19 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - A man is now in police custody following a stabbing in Petersburg.

Police say the incident happened on the 200 block of South Crater Road on Saturday, April 8, just before 6 p.m.

Officers were called to the 600 block of East Washington Street due to reports of a person who had been stabbed. When police arrived, they found a man suffering from life-threatening stab wounds.

The man was transported to a nearby hospital, where he is now in stable condition.

After further investigation, police arrested Richard Andres Guikin, who has been charged with aggravated assault.

Police are still investigating this incident and ask anyone with information to contact Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at (804) 861-1212.

