Henrico to host free CPR, AED training

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico County is seeking ways to save a life through public knowledge and education.

Henrico plans to host a series of open houses from Saturday, April 15, through Wednesday, April 26, to teach residents how to perform CPR and use an automated external defibrillator to save someone’s life in the event of cardiac arrest.

Presented by the Henrico Department of Emergency Management & Workplace Safety in partnership with Community Safety & Response Educators, the open houses will be free and open to the public with no registration required.

Participants will get the opportunity to receive instruction in noncertification bystander CPR, which is intended for individuals without formal medical training and involves only the delivery of chest compressions.

“We are excited to be able to give our residents an opportunity to learn and practice skills that could potentially help them save someone’s life,” said Jenn Welch, emergency management coordinator for the Department of Emergency Management & Workplace Safety. “In cardiac emergencies, every second counts. Our community will be stronger and safer if we have knowledgeable residents who can step in during an emergency and render aid until first responders arrive. A more informed community is a better-prepared community.”

Each open house session will include two 15-minute training lessons. The first training will consist of a presentation with an opportunity for questions and answers. The second training will consist of a demonstration, allowing participants to practice chest compressions on a manikin and follow the prompts of an automated external defibrillator (AED).

Each training will be offered continuously during the two-hour open houses, allowing participants to come and go at their convenience.

Check below for a list of open houses and locations:

Saturday, April 15, 10 a.m.-noon, pickleball courts at Pouncey Tract Park, 4747 Pouncey Tract Road;

Wednesday, April 19, 5-7 p.m., Deep Run Recreation Center, 9900 Ridgefield Parkway;

Wednesday, April 19, 5-7 p.m., Dorey Park Recreation Center, 2999 Darbytown Road;

Wednesday, April 19, 5-7 p.m., Hidden Creek Recreation Center, 2417 Brockway Lane;

Saturday, April 22, 10 a.m.-noon, Lakeside Volunteer Rescue Squad, 2007 Timberlake Ave.;

Saturday, April 22, 10 a.m.-noon, Sandston Branch Library, 23 E. Williamsburg Road;

Wednesday, April 26, 5-7 p.m., Glen Allen Branch Library, 10501 Staples Mill Road; and

Wednesday, April 26, 5-7 p.m., Tuckahoe Area Library, 1901 Starling Drive.

Click here for more information.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.