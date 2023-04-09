Your Money with Carlson Financial
Crash on I-95 causing delays in Hanover

Crash on I-95 causing delays
Crash on I-95 causing delays(MGN Online)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 6:22 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) - A crash on I-95 north is causing traffic delays in Hanover County. The Virginia Department of Transportation is reporting a 2 mile backup near mile marker 88.7.

VDOT says the right center lane, right lane. and right shoulder are closed near Lewistown Road. Road officials recommend finding an alternate route.

This is a developing story.

