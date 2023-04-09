City of Richmond announces “I Voted” sticker contest

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The city of Richmond’s office of elections is looking for a new “I Voted” sticker design and will host a contest to determine the best choice.

The contest will only be open to Richmond Public High School students. Contestants can begin submitting their artwork on Monday, April 10, until Wednesday, April 12, at 5 p.m. Only one entry per contestant will be allowed.

All participants must agree to the official contest rules by completing a “Sticker Contest” entry form and submitting a design online.

Once the contest is closed, the Office of Elections will review all entries submitted and vote internally. All submissions will be judged based on creativity, uniqueness and originality.

The top four entries will advance to the next level, and Richmond Public School students will be allowed to choose a winner.

Once all the votes are counted, the winning design will be used in the upcoming elections for the next three years.

Check below for a list of design requirements:

Must be an original idea

Two-inch (2″) diameter circle with a design containing no more than four colors.

The phrases “I voted,” “RVA Votes,” or a variation of the theme must be included in the design.

All designs must be submitted electronically to stickercontest@rva.gov to ensure print quality.

Each entry should include the student’s name, high school and grade level.

