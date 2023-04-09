Altria Theater parking to be limited during showing of Hamilton

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Pulitzer prize-winning musical Hamilton is making its way to the Altria Theater for a two-week engagement, and show goers are asked to plan ahead as parking will be limited.

Beginning on Tuesday, April 11, through Sunday, April 23, 2023, residents and patrons are asked to expect heavy traffic and limited parking on all routes to and near Altria Theater.

Those who are planning to see HAMILTON are encouraged to use ride-share services such as Uber, Lyft, or taxi services in an effort to avoid heavy traffic congestion in the area. Spectators are also asked to arrive at the theater 45 minutes to 1 hour before showtime to avoid delays.

Drivers looking to park near the Altria Theater during this time period should arrive early to locate street parking or use one of two VCU parking decks located at West Main Street or West Cary Street. The VCU West Main Street deck is located across the street from Altria Theater. The VCU West Cary Street deck is within a 10-minute walk. When the VCU West Main Street Deck hits capacity, all cars will be routed to the VCU West Cary Street Deck by parking attendants. Parking deck capacity is limited; fees will cost $10 and should be paid electronically.

Residents and patrons should also note that parking will be extremely limited during a matinee performance of HAMILTON on Thursday, April 20, 2023, at 1PM while VCU classes are in session.

Also, on Saturday, April 22, 2023, the Ukrop’s Monument Avenue 10K will take place early in the morning and run through the 2PM Matinee performance of HAMILTON. Street closures will be in place on major roads surrounding the venue. All patrons and travelers are urged to plan their travel accordingly and utilize ride-share services for those attending the 2PM performance.

Travelers who are not attending HAMILTON are encouraged to find alternate routes to their destination to avoid the area during this two-week period.

For more information, click here.

Check below for a list of showtimes and dates:

Apr. 11, Tuesday, 7:30 PM SHOWTIME

Apr. 12, Wednesday, 7:30 PM SHOWTIME

Apr. 13, Thursday, 7:30 PM SHOWTIME

Apr. 14, Friday, 8:00 PM SHOWTIME

Apr. 15, Saturday, 2:00 PM SHOWTIME

Apr. 15, Saturday, 8:00 PM SHOWTIME

Apr. 16, Sunday, 1:00 PM SHOWTIME

Apr. 16, Sunday, 7:00 PM SHOWTIME

Apr. 18, Tuesday, 7:30 PM SHOWTIME

Apr. 19, Wednesday, 7:30 PM SHOWTIME

Apr. 20, Thursday, 1:00 PM SHOWTIME – Matinee Performance

Apr. 20, Thursday, 7:30 PM SHOWTIME

Apr. 21, Friday, 8:00 PM SHOWTIME

Apr. 22, Saturday, 2:00 PM SHOWTIME – Ukrop’s Monument Avenue 10k

Apr. 22, Saturday, 8:00 PM SHOWTIME

Apr. 23, Sunday, 1:00 PM SHOWTIME

