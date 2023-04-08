Saturday Forecast: Overcast with a few showers

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Below average temperatures today and Sunday. Daily highs in the 70s and 80s for most of next week.

Saturday: Overcast and chilly with a few showers. Rain likely for southern VA, along the state line. Highs in the low 50s. (Rain Chance: 30%)

Easter Sunday: Mostly sunny after a chilly start. Breezy at times. Lows in the mid and upper 30s, highs in the low 60s.

Monday: Morning frost possible. Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid-30s, highs in the mid-60s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the upper 30s, highs in the low-70s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid-40s, highs near 80°.

Thursday: Mostly sunny and warm! Lows in the low 50s, highs in the low 80s.

Friday: Sunny and warm! Lows in the mid-50s, highs in the low to mid-80s.

