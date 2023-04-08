Your Money with Carlson Financial
Saturday Forecast: Overcast with a few showers

Sunny with highs in the low 60s Sunday
Your First Alert Weather forecast from NBC12's weather team.
Your First Alert Weather forecast from NBC12's weather team.(WWBT)
By Rachel Meyers
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 5:21 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Below average temperatures today and Sunday. Daily highs in the 70s and 80s for most of next week.

Saturday: Overcast and chilly with a few showers. Rain likely for southern VA, along the state line. Highs in the low 50s. (Rain Chance: 30%)

Easter Sunday: Mostly sunny after a chilly start. Breezy at times. Lows in the mid and upper 30s, highs in the low 60s.

Monday: Morning frost possible. Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid-30s, highs in the mid-60s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the upper 30s, highs in the low-70s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid-40s, highs near 80°.

Thursday: Mostly sunny and warm! Lows in the low 50s, highs in the low 80s.

Friday: Sunny and warm! Lows in the mid-50s, highs in the low to mid-80s.

