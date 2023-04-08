Richmond man catches vandals spray painting back of his house on camera

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The city of Richmond has seen a spike in graffiti vandalism from the southside to the Fan, and one homeowner caught two people spray painting his home on camera.

“It’s like they found a spot to tag, and they just did it,” Chris Small, who lives in the Fan, said.

Small has been living and working out of his home off of West Cary Street for the last ten years and said, for the most part, his house had stayed clear of spray paint until last Friday.

“I pulled the Jeep out, and the garage door went down, and I’m like, ‘ehhh, somebody finally tagged me,” Small said.

Not only was the back door of his house tagged with fresh paint, but so was his garage.

“It’s like the whole thing is sprayed, so I gotta clean the whole thing,” Small said.

In 2021, the city received 275 requests to remove graffiti throughout the year. Now, in just the last two months, the city received nearly 276 requests.

“Basically, it’s just like them destroying my property, so I have to go buy graffiti cleaner,” Small said. “Now I have a job that I don’t know how long it’s going to take.”

Small said he put up security cameras some time ago to prevent this type of vandalism from happening and caught the whole thing on camera.

Not only did the vandals dot their I’s and cross their T’s, but they also took the time to take a picture of their work.

“It’s like three people, and they look like the kids from the breakfast club,” Small said. “There’s one who is dressed really nice he has like a fanny pack across the chest, a bright blue sweater, like white camo pants like I would recognize them.”

Instead of two months of detention, Small wants whoever did this to come forward and clean it up.

“I want there to be consequences. I don’t want to ruin their lives; I just want them to know it’s not okay,” Small said.

Small said he did file a report with the Richmond Police Department.

If you know of anyone vandalizing property, call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

