Flying Squirrels season opener postponed due to weather

The team will be on the field again Saturday at 4:05p.m.
Richmond Flying Squirrels
Richmond Flying Squirrels(WWBT)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 8:51 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Richmond Flying Squirrels have postponed their season opener due to rainy conditions.

The baseball team announced their decision on Twitter Friday evening, an hour after the scheduled game.

The team will return to the field on Saturday, April 8, in a doubleheader at 4:05 p.m.

The Flying Squirrels says anyone with a ticket for tonight’s game can redeem it at any ticket booth or in person for any regular-season game in 2023.

