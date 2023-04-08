3 arrested after 2 dogs found dead in Westmoreland County

RICHMOND COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Three people have been arrested and charged after two dogs were found dead alongside a road in Westmoreland County.

Police say the dogs belonging to Bradley Stevens were found on Ebenezer Rd after further investigation revealed that the dogs were killed and dropped off at that location.

According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, Earvin Gray, Alyssia Gallagher, and April Henrickson have all been arrested and charged in connection with the incident.

Gray has been charged with destruction of property, animal cruelty, and obstruction of justice; meanwhile, Gallagher and Henrickson have both been charged with obstruction of justice.

Police are still investigating this incident and ask anyone with information to contact the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at (804) 646-4464.

