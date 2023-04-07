Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
St. Jude Dream Home

Three Notch’d Brewing issues voluntary recall for ‘off flavor’ in beers

Three Notch'd Brewery Company in Charlottesville.
Three Notch'd Brewery Company in Charlottesville.(NBC29)
By Samantha McGranahan
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 9:00 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Three Notch’d Brewing Company announced a voluntary recall for three beers after some customers reported an “off flavor” Thursday.

The Charlottesville-based company says they immediately inspected the “King of Clouds” products. While they say there were no safety issues, they did notice an “oxidized metallic flavor” that consumers may notice in specific batches.

The brewery found similar issues with other batches of beer and is choosing to recall the following:

  • King of Clouds 4/6/16oz canned between Feb. 21 and March 13
  • 40 Mile 6/4/12oz canned between March 7 and March 9
  • Hop Variety Pack 2/12/12oz packaged between March 8 and March 27
  • Hop Variety Pack 24/12oz packaged between March 8 and March 27

Three Notch’d says they will replace any of the affected batches with fresh beer if it’s brought to any of their five locations.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police said a teacher was shot by a 6-year-old student is recovering, and that the act was...
Richneck teacher files $40M lawsuit after being shot by 6-year-old student
Virginia State Police investigate I-95 shooting between troopers and Chesterfield man, who is...
Abduction suspect from Chesterfield involved in shootout in I-95; N.Y. woman dead
Police say there were no injuries in the crash, which happened in the 1200 block of Carmia Way.
Vehicle crashes into Chesterfield business
Police told NBC12 the child died Tuesday, April 4, in a “tragic accident” involving a...
Elementary school student dies in ‘tragic accident’ in Lunenburg
Parts of Central Virginia are in a level 2 out of 5 risk for isolated severe storms.
First Alert Weather Day: A few strong to severe storms possible Thursday

Latest News

Floydfest 2023 Is Canceled
FloydFest organizer comments on festival’s cancellation
Central State Hospital is one of five state mental health hospitals temporarily halting...
Central State Hospital policy states prone restraints are prohibited
Virginia State Police investigate I-95 shooting between troopers and Chesterfield man, who is...
Abduction suspect from Chesterfield involved in shootout in I-95; N.Y. woman dead
Central State Hospital Policies and Procedures provides more insight into how medical personnel...
Central State Hospital policy states prone restraints are prohibited