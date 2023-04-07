Three Notch’d Brewing issues voluntary recall for ‘off flavor’ in beers

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Three Notch’d Brewing Company announced a voluntary recall for three beers after some customers reported an “off flavor” Thursday.

The Charlottesville-based company says they immediately inspected the “King of Clouds” products. While they say there were no safety issues, they did notice an “oxidized metallic flavor” that consumers may notice in specific batches.

The brewery found similar issues with other batches of beer and is choosing to recall the following:

King of Clouds 4/6/16oz canned between Feb. 21 and March 13

40 Mile 6/4/12oz canned between March 7 and March 9

Hop Variety Pack 2/12/12oz packaged between March 8 and March 27

Hop Variety Pack 24/12oz packaged between March 8 and March 27

Three Notch’d says they will replace any of the affected batches with fresh beer if it’s brought to any of their five locations.

