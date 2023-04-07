Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
St. Jude Dream Home

Richmond City Council to take up removing parking minimums for new construction

Richmond City Councilors say the proposed change won’t take away current hourly parking...
Richmond City Councilors say the proposed change won’t take away current hourly parking available across Richmond nor impact residential parking zones.(WWBT)
By Henry Graff
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 3:04 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The City of Richmond is trying to turn unused asphalt parking lots into major economic opportunity.

“The requirement of parking is now kind of a little bit in the way of that especially in the way of affordability. For me affordability is the key catalyst for why exploring our parking requirements is needed,” said Andreas Addison, Richmond City Council.

A host of proposed revisions in a 59-page document could bring about a major change to how Richmond deals with parking.

Overall, the move would remove what’s called parking minimums. That’s a 1970′s zoning policy about parking requirements for new construction and businesses.

“The biggest thing to simply understand is this that we are no longer going to restrict development based upon a parking lot. We’re in a parking lot right now that is a sea of asphalt and that’s bad,” said Mike Jones, Richmond City Council.

Richmond City Council President Mike Jones and others say new projects like affordable housing are currently tied to parking minimums and cutting them could mean cheaper rent and home prices along with smarter growth.

“So we’re cutting down trees, more trees than necessary to make sure we’re taking care of required parking minimums when essentially the developers have already done the work and it’s possible that they could go down in pricing if they are able to save some on parking,” said Barry Greene Jr., Partnership for Smarter Growth.

Councilors say the proposed change won’t take away current hourly parking available across Richmond nor impact residential parking zones. But the city could also eye underused parking garages.

“If we are paying for a parking lot or not having revenue from a parking deck, maybe we shouldn’t have it or maybe there should be a better use,” said Councilor Addison.

The planning commission will hear the issue April 17 and then council could vote on it by the end of the month.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Virginia State Police investigate I-95 shooting between troopers and Chesterfield man, who is...
Abduction suspect from Chesterfield involved in shootout in I-95; N.Y. woman dead
Police told NBC12 the child died Tuesday, April 4, in a “tragic accident” involving a...
Elementary school student dies in ‘tragic accident’ in Lunenburg
Parts of Central Virginia are in a level 2 out of 5 risk for isolated severe storms.
First Alert Weather Day: A few strong to severe storms possible Thursday evening
Denise Frazier, 19, was arrested Wednesday and charged with performing a sex act with a dog.
Woman, 19, accused of performing sexual act with dog on social media
The board met Wednesday night to adopt the budget proposal.
Chesterfield County leaders approve next year’s budget and real estate tax rebate

Latest News

Richmond Flying Squirrels logo
Flying Squirrels season opener sold out for 13th consecutive year
Anthony Lamont Brown was sentenced to life in prison in March on a first-degree murder charge...
Man gets life sentence in 2021 Dinwiddie murder
Flying Squirrels prepare for opening night
Flying Squirrels prepare for opening night
What to expect at the Flying Squirrels game
What to expect at Flying Squirrels' opening day