News to Know for Friday, April 7

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a look at your top headlines for Friday, April 7, 2023:

Expect Rain All Day

Expect rain throughout the day. It will be much cooler with below-normal temperatures Friday and through the weekend. Full forecast >

Friend Gives Updates on Family Involved in Triple Shooting

A friend of the family involved in last week’s triple shooting in Henrico says the mother and her two kids are still recovering in the hospital. “I still feel like I’m in a bad movie, I feel like I’m in somebody’s script, and it does not feel real,” said Roneece Walker Jewett.

Tennessee’s House Expels 2 Democrats

Tennessee Republicans on Thursday expelled two Democratic lawmakers from the state Legislature for their role in a protest calling for more gun control in the aftermath of a deadly school shooting in Nashville. A third Democrat was narrowly spared by a one-vote margin.

Easter on Parade is Back

One of Richmond’s most popular traditions is coming back after a three-year hiatus. Easter on Parade is coming to Monument Avenue from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, April 9, between Davis and North Allen avenues.

City Posts Opening for Police Chief

The city of Richmond on Thursday posted the position of chief of police to its website. The salary range for the position is listed as between $155,234 and $247,986.

Abduction Suspect from Chesterfield Involved in Shootout

A New York woman died, and a Chesterfield County man was injured after a police pursuit ended with a shootout on I-95 in Northern Virginia on Wednesday night. Police say the woman - 34-year-old Tatiana N. David of Ithaca, New York - had been abducted by 34-year-old Michael C. Davis Wednesday morning.

