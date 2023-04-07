News to Know for Friday, April 7

Expect rain throughout the day on Friday, April 7.(HNN Generic)
By David Hylton
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 6:50 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a look at your top headlines for Friday, April 7, 2023:

Expect Rain All Day

  • Expect rain throughout the day. It will be much cooler with below-normal temperatures Friday and through the weekend. Full forecast >

Friend Gives Updates on Family Involved in Triple Shooting

  • A friend of the family involved in last week’s triple shooting in Henrico says the mother and her two kids are still recovering in the hospital. “I still feel like I’m in a bad movie, I feel like I’m in somebody’s script, and it does not feel real,” said Roneece Walker Jewett.

Tennessee’s House Expels 2 Democrats

  • Tennessee Republicans on Thursday expelled two Democratic lawmakers from the state Legislature for their role in a protest calling for more gun control in the aftermath of a deadly school shooting in Nashville. A third Democrat was narrowly spared by a one-vote margin.

Easter on Parade is Back

  • One of Richmond’s most popular traditions is coming back after a three-year hiatus. Easter on Parade is coming to Monument Avenue from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, April 9, between Davis and North Allen avenues.

City Posts Opening for Police Chief

  • The city of Richmond on Thursday posted the position of chief of police to its website. The salary range for the position is listed as between $155,234 and $247,986.

Abduction Suspect from Chesterfield Involved in Shootout

  • A New York woman died, and a Chesterfield County man was injured after a police pursuit ended with a shootout on I-95 in Northern Virginia on Wednesday night. Police say the woman - 34-year-old Tatiana N. David of Ithaca, New York - had been abducted by 34-year-old Michael C. Davis Wednesday morning.

Crime

2 teens shot in Stafford County; 1 suspect in custody

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By NBC12 Newsroom
Two teens are hospitalized after a shooting in Stafford County Thursday afternoon.

Weather

First Alert Weather Day: A few strong to severe storms possible Thursday evening

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Rachel Meyers and Megan Wise
Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected this afternoon and evening, with damaging winds and hail possible.

Richmond

Three Notch’d Brewing issues voluntary recall for ‘off flavor’ in beers

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Samantha McGranahan
Three Notch’d Brewing Company announced a voluntary recall for three beers after some customers reported an “off flavor” Thursday.

Entertainment

FloydFest organizer comments on festival’s cancellation

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Kate Capodanno
Festival organizers said they are still missing a final permit to work at their new property in Floyd County and were unable to find a suitable replacement venue.

Irvo Otieno

Central State Hospital policy states prone restraints are prohibited

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Macy Moors
Central State Hospital Policies and Procedures is providing more insight into how medical personnel should appropriately restrain patients.

Crime

Abduction suspect from Chesterfield involved in shootout in I-95; N.Y. woman dead

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By David Hylton and Desiree Montilla
The incident started when a Virginia State Police trooper saw an SUV with the wrong license plates traveling south near Fairfax County.