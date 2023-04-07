Your Money with Carlson Financial
Man gets life sentence in 2021 Dinwiddie murder

Anthony Lamont Brown was sentenced to life in prison in March on a first-degree murder charge...
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 2:20 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
DINWIDDIE, Va. (WWBT) - Anthony Lamont Brown was sentenced to life in prison last month on a first-degree murder charge from 2021.

A judge also gave Brown a 30-year sentence on a charge of aggravated malicious wounding, and six years collectively on two charges of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Brown was convicted in December for killing Waekuon Quendrick Johnson in May 2021.

Investigators believed that an argument at a neighborhood cookout led to the gunfire on Beth Lane on May 1.

Another man was also injured in the incident.

According to a press release from the Colonial Height’s commonwealth’s attorney, prosecutors “presented testimony from eyewitnesses, responding officers, and investigators from the Dinwiddie Sheriff’s Office, along with testimony and reports from the Department of Forensic Science and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.”

The release said Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Raychel E. Webster “argued at sentencing that the defendant’s conduct of shooting the unarmed victim in the back called for a life sentence and that there was nothing to mitigate or explain the defendant’s conduct to warrant a lesser sentence.”

