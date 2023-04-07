‘It does not feel real’: Friend updates on family involved in Henrico triple shooting

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - A family friend involved in last week’s triple shooting in Henrico says the mother and her two kids are still recovering in the hospital.

“I still feel like I’m in a bad movie, I feel like I’m in somebody’s script, and it does not feel real,” Roneece Walker Jewett, a family friend, said.

Walker Jewett said she’s heartbroken over the pain and tragedy her friend of 15 years has had to go through over the last several days.

On March 28, Walker Jewett said Tyesha Hall was shot by her oldest son, Tiye Washington, inside their home.

She said she received a call from another friend on the phone with Hall right before the shooting happened.

“They were in the middle of a conversation, and I guess he heard her speaking to her son, and then he heard gunshots and then not the phone anymore,” Walker Jewett said.

She said two of Hall’s other kids were shot, including a 13-year-old.

Walker Jewett said Hall’s fourth child, who is only 10, was not injured but was the one who called the police for help.

She said it has been agonizing to know someone who called her auntie could do this to their own family.

“I really believe that this was something really demonic that kind of got over him, not even mental or anything like that because this was not of his character, it was not,” Walker Jewett said.

Over the last week, Walker Jewett has been checking in on Hall and her kids at the hospital, including the 10-year-old.

“The resiliency of kids is something amazing. Clearly, he’s going to need a lot of therapy, but initially, it’s more about making sure that his mom is ok,” Walker Jewett said.

She said, unfortunately, it will be a long road to recovery for her friend in what looks like months before Hall can leave the hospital.

Walker Jewett is trying her best to fundraise money to help offset the cost of hospital bills after a tragedy no family should ever go through.

“She’s my sister. You know blood can’t make us closer, and to see her like this is so heartbreaking,” Walker Jewett said.

