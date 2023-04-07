Friday Forecast: Cool with an all day rain

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Much cooler, below-normal temperatures Friday and through the weekend.

Friday: Overcast with rain likely. Scattered showers in the morning become steadier in the afternoon. Showers taper this evening. Much cooler and breezy at times. Half-inch to an inch rain totals. Temperatures in the upper 40s to low 50s all day. (Rain Chance: 80%)

Saturday: Overcast and cool with showers, especially south of Richmond. Lows in the mid-40s, highs in the low 50s. (Rain Chance: 40%)

Easter Sunday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the upper 30s, highs near 60°.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the upper 30s, highs in the mid-60s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Lows near 40, highs in the low-70s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid-40s, highs in the upper 70s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny and warm! Lows in the low 50s, highs in the low 80s.

