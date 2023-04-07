Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
St. Jude Dream Home

Chesterfield Sheriff’s Office warns of jury duty phone scam

The Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office is saying a phone scam claiming residents have missed...
The Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office is saying a phone scam claiming residents have missed jury duty or court and have a warrant out for their arrest.(Pixabay)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 4:07 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) -The Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office is saying a phone scam claiming residents have missed jury duty or court and have a warrant out for their arrest.

The Sheriff’s Office says the caller will pose as a sheriff’s deputy, saying the person they called now owes a fine that has to be paid and that they have arrest warrants for failure to appear and contempt of court against them.

Deputies say you shouldn’t buy any pre-paid card or wire money to these individuals.

Residents who want to confirm if they’ve missed jury duty can call the Chesterfield County Circuit Court Clerk’s Office and speak to the jury coordinator at 804-751-4411.

Anyone who may have been a victim of this scam should call their local law enforcement agency. In Chesterfield, contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1269.

The sheriff’s office also advises you always to research and call the numbers listed for the city or county you live in to verify whether or not you are being scammed.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Virginia State Police investigate I-95 shooting between troopers and Chesterfield man, who is...
Abduction suspect from Chesterfield involved in shootout in I-95; N.Y. woman dead
Police told NBC12 the child died Tuesday, April 4, in a “tragic accident” involving a...
Elementary school student dies in ‘tragic accident’ in Lunenburg
Parts of Central Virginia are in a level 2 out of 5 risk for isolated severe storms.
First Alert Weather Day: A few strong to severe storms possible Thursday evening
Denise Frazier, 19, was arrested Wednesday and charged with performing a sex act with a dog.
Woman, 19, accused of performing sexual act with dog on social media
The board met Wednesday night to adopt the budget proposal.
Chesterfield County leaders approve next year’s budget and real estate tax rebate

Latest News

Richmond City Councilors say the proposed change won’t take away current hourly parking...
Richmond City Council to take up removing parking minimums for new construction
Richmond Flying Squirrels logo
Flying Squirrels season opener sold out for 13th consecutive year
Anthony Lamont Brown was sentenced to life in prison in March on a first-degree murder charge...
Man gets life sentence in 2021 Dinwiddie murder
What to expect at the Flying Squirrels game
What to expect at Flying Squirrels' opening day