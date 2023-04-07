Chesterfield Sheriff’s Office warns of jury duty phone scam

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) -The Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office is saying a phone scam claiming residents have missed jury duty or court and have a warrant out for their arrest.

The Sheriff’s Office says the caller will pose as a sheriff’s deputy, saying the person they called now owes a fine that has to be paid and that they have arrest warrants for failure to appear and contempt of court against them.

Deputies say you shouldn’t buy any pre-paid card or wire money to these individuals.

Residents who want to confirm if they’ve missed jury duty can call the Chesterfield County Circuit Court Clerk’s Office and speak to the jury coordinator at 804-751-4411.

Anyone who may have been a victim of this scam should call their local law enforcement agency. In Chesterfield, contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1269.

The sheriff’s office also advises you always to research and call the numbers listed for the city or county you live in to verify whether or not you are being scammed.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.