Charlottesville Police arrest suspect on sexual assault charges after sorority break-in

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - – On Friday, April 7, 2023 at approximately 4:12 a.m., Charlottesville police officers received a call for breaking and entering at the Kappa Delta Sorority on 136 Chancellor St.

Police say that the man who was inside of the Kappa Delta Sorority residence had a flashlight and assaulted several residents.

Shortly after the call, officers identified and questioned 18-year-old Harry Benjamin Sedwick. Officers intercepted Sedwick while he was walking back to his vehicle on University Avenue.

Sedwick, was arrested and charged with the following:

(1) Count of Burglary (18.2-91)

(2) Counts of Aggravated Sexual Battery (18.2-67.3)

This is an ongoing investigation; anyone with information pertaining to the case can submit an anonymous tip via Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (434) 977-4000.

Harry Benjamin Sedwick (WVIR)

