Acting Police Chief Rick Edwards applies for permanent position

Edwards has been with the Richmond Police Department for over 20 years and said in December that he wasn’t sure if he wanted the chief job for good.(WWBT)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 5:30 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Interim Richmond Police Chief Rick Edwards says he applied to be the city’s permanent police chief on Friday.

Edwards was asked to fill in as the Interim Chief in October after former police chief Gerald Smith resigned after 2 years of service.

He has been with the Richmond Police Department for over 20 years and said in December that he wasn’t sure if he wanted the chief job for good.

But, in a statement sent to NBC12, he says he’s changed his mind after discussing it with his wife.

“In October of 2022, I was asked to step into the role of Acting Chief of Police after the resignation of Gerald Smith. My goal at the time was to provide direction and stability for the department. I wanted to give City Leadership the time it needed to find the right Chief to lead our department into the future,” Edwards stated. “Over the past 5+ months, I have done my level best to stabilize things and put us on the pathway to success. While my time in this role has been challenging, I can tell you all that it has also been very rewarding. I am extremely proud to have had the opportunity to lead such fine men and women.”

The position has a salary range between $155,234 and $247,986.

