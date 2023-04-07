Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home

2-year-old injured in Petersburg shooting

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 11:15 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - A 2-year-old girl was injured in a shooting on Thursday night.

The Petersburg Police Department says officers were called to the shooting scene around 9:40 p.m. in the 2300 block of Navajo Court.

The girl was taken to the hospital and is now in critical but stable condition.

There’s currently no information about what led to the shooting.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212.

