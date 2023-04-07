2 teens shot in Stafford County; 1 suspect in custody

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) -Two teens are hospitalized after a shooting in Stafford County Thursday afternoon.

On April 6, just after 4 p.m., Stafford County Sheriff’s deputies responded to Parkway Boulevard for reports of a shooting. When they arrived, they found a teenage boy had been shot in his back. He was flown to an area hospital with serious injuries.

While searching for suspects, deputies say they found another teen shot in the leg. He is also being treated at a nearby hospital.

Deputies apprehended one suspect and are still searching for any other suspects. Detectives also say they found three firearms in the woods near the schools.

H.H. Poole Middle and Parkridge Elementary schools did go into lockdown due to their proximity to the crime scene.

Anyone with information can call the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office at 540-658-4400.

