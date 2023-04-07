Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
St. Jude Dream Home

2 teens shot in Stafford County; 1 suspect in custody

Sheriff's deputies and detectives are still looking for more suspects.
Sheriff's deputies and detectives are still looking for more suspects.(MGN)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 10:59 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) -Two teens are hospitalized after a shooting in Stafford County Thursday afternoon.

On April 6, just after 4 p.m., Stafford County Sheriff’s deputies responded to Parkway Boulevard for reports of a shooting. When they arrived, they found a teenage boy had been shot in his back. He was flown to an area hospital with serious injuries.

While searching for suspects, deputies say they found another teen shot in the leg. He is also being treated at a nearby hospital.

Deputies apprehended one suspect and are still searching for any other suspects. Detectives also say they found three firearms in the woods near the schools.

H.H. Poole Middle and Parkridge Elementary schools did go into lockdown due to their proximity to the crime scene.

Anyone with information can call the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office at 540-658-4400.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police said a teacher was shot by a 6-year-old student is recovering, and that the act was...
Richneck teacher files $40M lawsuit after being shot by 6-year-old student
Virginia State Police investigate I-95 shooting between troopers and Chesterfield man, who is...
Abduction suspect from Chesterfield involved in shootout in I-95; N.Y. woman dead
Police say there were no injuries in the crash, which happened in the 1200 block of Carmia Way.
Vehicle crashes into Chesterfield business
Police told NBC12 the child died Tuesday, April 4, in a “tragic accident” involving a...
Elementary school student dies in ‘tragic accident’ in Lunenburg
Parts of Central Virginia are in a level 2 out of 5 risk for isolated severe storms.
First Alert Weather Day: A few strong to severe storms possible Thursday evening

Latest News

Parts of Central Virginia are in a level 2 out of 5 risk for isolated severe storms.
First Alert Weather Day: A few strong to severe storms possible Thursday evening
Three Notch'd Brewery Company in Charlottesville.
Three Notch’d Brewing issues voluntary recall for ‘off flavor’ in beers
Floydfest 2023 Is Canceled
FloydFest organizer comments on festival’s cancellation
Central State Hospital is one of five state mental health hospitals temporarily halting...
Central State Hospital policy states prone restraints are prohibited