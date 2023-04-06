Submit your weather photos to NBC12

Your Money with Carlson Financial
If severe weather strikes your area, you can upload photos and videos to NBC12.
If severe weather strikes your area, you can upload photos and videos to NBC12.(Source: Pixabay)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 1:52 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Thursday is a First Alert Weather Day for the Richmond area with a chance for severe thunderstorms. The biggest threat is hail and damaging winds.

If severe weather strikes your area, you can upload photos and videos to NBC12 here through Send it to 12.

You can also click on the “Add Media” option in the photo gallery below:

First Alert Weather App

For up-to-date weather alerts and severe weather warnings, download the NBC12 First Alert Weather app!

You can find the app in the Apple Store and on Google Play.

The NBC12 First Alert weather app also features updated video forecasts throughout the day, an hour-by-hour forecast, the radar and much more.

