Raccoon tests positive for rabies in Henrico

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico County police say a raccoon recently tested positive for rabies, marking the third case of the year so far.

On Tuesday, police responded to the 6400 block of Charles City Road for the report of a potential rabies exposure after an altercation between a dog and a raccoon.

“The raccoon was submitted to the State Lab and tested positive for rabies,” Henrico police said in a news release on Thursday. “Because there was contact between the dog and the raccoon, the dog will be quarantined on the owner’s property.”

Police encourage residents to keep their pets’ rabies vaccinations updated. The next rabies clinic will be held from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, May 20 at the Henrico County Western Government Center on Parham Road.

