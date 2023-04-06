Your Money with Carlson Financial
Police: Chesterfield man involved in pursuit, shootout on I-95; N.Y. woman dead

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 6:47 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
PRINCE WILLIAM, Va. (WWBT) - A New York woman died and a Chesterfield man was injured after a police pursuit ended with a shootout on I-95 in Northern Virginia.

The incident started around 10 p.m. Wednesday when a Virginia State Police trooper saw an SUV with the wrong license plates traveling south in Fairfax County.

“The vehicle had an improper registration - the wrong license plates were displayed on it - and was wanted out of New York for an alleged abduction of an adult female earlier in the day,” Virginia State Police said in a news release.

After stopping the vehicle at Exit 167, police say the trooper identified the driver as a wanted abduction suspect.

“As the trooper was walking back to the Jeep to further investigate, the Jeep pulled away at a high rate of speed,” state police said. “A pursuit was initiated.”

Near exit 148 in Prince William County, the vehicle ran off the right side of the road and crashed into the woods.

State police say the driver - a 34-year-old man from North Chesterfield - then began shooting at troopers, who returned fire. The suspect’s name has not yet been released.

The passenger - identified Thursday morning at 34-year-old Tatiana N. David of Ithaca, New York - died at the scene. The driver was flown to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

“No state police were injured in the shooting,” police said. “In accordance with state police policy, the troopers involved in the shooting are being placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation. A Fairfax County Police Officer was also involved in the shooting.”

