News to Know for Thursday, April 6

A line of showers and thunderstorms will move through the area on Thursday afternoon.
A line of showers and thunderstorms will move through the area on Thursday afternoon.(pexels.com)
By David Hylton
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 7:05 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a look at your top headlines for Thursday, April 6, 2023:

Severe Weather Possible

  • A line of showers and thunderstorms moves in late this afternoon and through the evening. A few strong to severe storms with gusty damaging winds and large hail are possible. Full forecast >

Youngkin Recommends Tighter Parental Approvals Online

  • Gov. Glenn Youngkin is recommending changes to a pending state law that would require a parent to approve whether or not their child can set up accounts on social media and other websites that process or sell data. The extra layer of permission would be on top of the requirements of the original bill, which would order pornography websites to more stringently verify whether a person is 18 before granting them access.

I-95 Pursuit Ends in Shootout

Deputy in Otieno Case Also Part of Another Lawsuit

  • One of the Henrico County Sheriff’s deputies facing a second-degree murder charge in the Irvo Otieno case is also named in a lawsuit from an incident in 2019. Court documents show that Kaiyell Sanders is accused of allowing an inmate to be beaten by other cellmates.

Chesterfield Approves Budget

  • Chesterfield County leaders approved next year’s budget Wednesday night, which includes salary raises for county workers and offers relief on the next tax bill.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

First Alert Weather Blog

First Alert Weather Day: Severe storms possible Thursday

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By Rachel Meyers
Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected this afternoon and evening, with damaging winds and hail possible.

First Alert Weather Blog

Download the NBC12 First Alert Weather app

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By NBC12 Newsroom
You can find the First Alert Weather app in the Apple Store and on Google Play.

Forecast

First Alert Weather Day: Strong to severe storms possible this afternoon and evening

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Rachel Meyers
A few strong to severe storms with gusty damaging winds and large hail are possible.

Forecast

First Alert Weather Day: Strong to severe storms possible

Updated: 2 hours ago

Latest News

Forecast

Forecast: Few late afternoon and evening storms possible Thursday

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Megan Wise
Unseasonably warm for the next several days. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible Thursday evening.

Forecast

Forecast: Few late afternoon and evening storms possible Thursday

Updated: 13 hours ago

Forecast

Forecast: Warm next couple days, PM storms possible Thursday

Updated: Apr. 4, 2023 at 6:30 PM EDT

Forecast

Forecast: Much warmer the next few days!

Updated: Apr. 3, 2023 at 11:11 PM EDT
|
By Megan Wise
Warm Monday through Thursday, high temperatures in the 70s and 80s.

Forecast

Forecast: Warming up the next few days

Updated: Apr. 3, 2023 at 6:30 PM EDT

National

Virginia organization deploys to Arkansas after catastrophic storms

Updated: Apr. 3, 2023 at 10:20 AM EDT
|
By Emily Yinger
A Virginia group is sending some relief to those impacted by the deadly tornadoes that tore through Arkansas. Mercy Chefs, a disaster relief organization here in the commonwealth, already has crews on the ground in Arkansas preparing to serve thousands of meals to people in need.