News to Know for Thursday, April 6

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a look at your top headlines for Thursday, April 6, 2023:

Severe Weather Possible

A line of showers and thunderstorms moves in late this afternoon and through the evening. A few strong to severe storms with gusty damaging winds and large hail are possible. Full forecast >

Youngkin Recommends Tighter Parental Approvals Online

Gov. Glenn Youngkin is recommending changes to a pending state law that would require a parent to approve whether or not their child can set up accounts on social media and other websites that process or sell data. The extra layer of permission would be on top of the requirements of the original bill, which would order pornography websites to more stringently verify whether a person is 18 before granting them access.

I-95 Pursuit Ends in Shootout

woman died and a man was injured after a police pursuit ended with a shootout on I-95 in Northern Virginia on Wednesday night.

Deputy in Otieno Case Also Part of Another Lawsuit

One of the Henrico County Sheriff’s deputies facing a second-degree murder charge in the Irvo Otieno case is also named in a lawsuit from an incident in 2019. Court documents show that Kaiyell Sanders is accused of allowing an inmate to be beaten by other cellmates.

Chesterfield Approves Budget

Chesterfield County leaders approved next year’s budget Wednesday night, which includes salary raises for county workers and offers relief on the next tax bill.

