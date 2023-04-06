Your Money with Carlson Financial
Man taken into custody after barricade situation in Colonial Heights

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 10:05 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WWBT) - The Colonial Heights Police Department says a man is in custody after barricading himself in a home on Thursday morning.

Police were called to the scene on Plumtree Avenue for a call of shots fired around 4:30 a.m.

The suspect, who has not yet been identified, then barricaded himself inside a home.

“Virginia State Police Tactical Team was contacted and the suspect was taken into custody without further incident,” Colonial Heights Police said. “Law Enforcement will be on scene conducting an investigation.”

No injuries were reported.

