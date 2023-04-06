Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
St. Jude Dream Home

King Charles III supports probe into monarchy’s ties to slavery

FILE - Britain's King Charles III talks with guests during a reception and ceremony...
FILE - Britain's King Charles III talks with guests during a reception and ceremony commemorating the 50th anniversary of the Resettlement of British Asians from Uganda in the UK, at Buckingham Palace in London, Nov. 2, 2022.(Isabel Infantes/Pool via AP, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 1:39 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON (AP) — King Charles III for the first time has signaled support for research into the British monarchy’s ties to slavery after a document showed an ancestor with shares in a slave-trading company, a Buckingham Palace spokesperson said Thursday.

Charles takes the issue “profoundly seriously” and academics will be given access to the royal collection and archives, the palace said.

The statement was in response to an article in The Guardian newspaper that revealed a document showing that the deputy governor of the slave-trading Royal African Company transferred 1,000 pounds of shares in the business to King William III in 1689.

The newspaper reported on the document as part of a series of stories on royal wealth and finances, as well as the monarchy’s connection to slavery.

Charles ascended to the throne last year after the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II. His coronation is planned for May 6.

Charles and his eldest son, Prince William, have expressed their sorrow over slavery but haven’t acknowledged the crown’s connections to the trade.

The king has said he’s trying to deepen his understanding of “slavery’s enduring impact” that runs deep in the Commonwealth, an international grouping of countries made up mostly of former British colonies.

During a ceremony that marked Barbados becoming a republic two years ago, Charles referred to “the darkest days of our past and the appalling atrocity of slavery, which forever stains our history.” English settlers used African slaves to turn the island into a wealthy sugar colony.

The research into the monarchy’s ties to slavery is co-sponsored by Historic Royal Palaces and Manchester University and is expected to be completed by 2026.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police said a teacher was shot by a 6-year-old student is recovering, and that the act was...
Richneck teacher files $40M lawsuit after being shot by 6-year-old student
Police say there were no injuries in the crash, which happened in the 1200 block of Carmia Way.
Vehicle crashes into Chesterfield business
Police told NBC12 the child died Tuesday, April 4, in a “tragic accident” involving a...
Elementary school student dies in ‘tragic accident’ in Lunenburg
Cow killed in crash and fire on Colonial Highway in Rustburg... 4.5.23
Cow killed, car destroyed in early-morning crash and fire
Virginia State Police investigate I-95 shooting between troopers and Chesterfield man, who is...
Abduction suspect from Chesterfield involved in shootout in I-95; N.Y. woman dead

Latest News

President Joe Biden adjusts his microphone during a meeting with the President's Council of...
Biden administration review of chaotic Afghanistan withdrawal blames Trump
Parts of Central Virginia are in a level 2 out of 5 risk for isolated severe storms.
First Alert Weather Day: A few strong to severe storms possible Thursday
“Baby Shark” gained huge popularity after the company Pinkfong released its first video online.
Guards sentenced for using ‘Baby Shark’ as punishment for inmates
Actor Jeremy Renner said he wrote last words to his family after he was severely injured in a...
Jeremy Renner wrote last words to family after snow plow accident