First Alert Weather Day: Severe storms possible Thursday

An isolated strong to severe storm possible this afternoon and evening. Large hail and damaging wind gusts possible.
By Rachel Meyers
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 7:05 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Scattered showers and thunderstorms expected this afternoon and evening. An embedded storm could become severe.

From about 3 to 10 p.m., we’re expecting showers and storms to be tracking through Central Virginia ahead of a cold front. A storm or two could become severe, with the primary threats damaging winds and large hail.

Storms have the potential to become severe this afternoon and evening. Large hail and damaging wind gusts possible.
Storms have the potential to become severe this afternoon and evening. Large hail and damaging wind gusts possible.(WWBT)

The Storm Prediction Center has upgraded most central Virginia to a level 2 out of 5 risk for isolated strong to severe storms.

Parts of Central Virginia are in a level 2 out of 5 risk for isolated severe storms.
Parts of Central Virginia are in a level 2 out of 5 risk for isolated severe storms.(Storm Prediction Center - WWBT)

This storm system has a history of producing hail, wind damage and tornadoes. Our tornado threat is VERY LOW. The chance for strong winds and hail is higher.

