First Alert Weather Day: Severe storms possible Thursday
An isolated strong to severe storm possible this afternoon and evening. Large hail and damaging wind gusts possible.
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 7:05 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Scattered showers and thunderstorms expected this afternoon and evening. An embedded storm could become severe.
From about 3 to 10 p.m., we’re expecting showers and storms to be tracking through Central Virginia ahead of a cold front. A storm or two could become severe, with the primary threats damaging winds and large hail.
The Storm Prediction Center has upgraded most central Virginia to a level 2 out of 5 risk for isolated strong to severe storms.
This storm system has a history of producing hail, wind damage and tornadoes. Our tornado threat is VERY LOW. The chance for strong winds and hail is higher.
