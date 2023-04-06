First Alert Weather Day: Strong to severe storms possible this afternoon and evening

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - 80s and muggy Thursday, much cooler Friday through the weekend.

Thursday: First Alert Weather Day: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers this afternoon. A line of showers and thunderstorms moves in late this afternoon and through the evening. A few strong to severe storms with gusty damaging winds and large hail possible. Highs in the mid-80s. Rain totals near a half inch, locally higher amounts with any storms. (Rain Chance: 80%)

Friday: Rain. Steady in the morning, scattered in the afternoon Lows in the low 50s, highs in the upper 50s. (Rain Chance: 70%)

Saturday: Mostly cloudy and cool with a few showers possible. Better rain chance south of Richmond. Lows in the mid-40s, highs in the mid-50s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

Easter Sunday: Partly to mostly sunny. Lows near 40°, highs in the low 60s.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 40s, highs in the mid-60s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid-40s, highs in the low-70s.

Wednesday: Partly sunny. Lows in the mid-40s, highs in the mid-70s.

