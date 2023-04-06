Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
St. Jude Dream Home

First Alert Weather Day: Strong to severe storms possible this afternoon and evening

Damaging winds and large hail possible
Your First Alert Weather forecast from NBC12's weather team.
Your First Alert Weather forecast from NBC12's weather team.(WWBT)
By Rachel Meyers
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 4:08 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - 80s and muggy Thursday, much cooler Friday through the weekend.

Thursday: First Alert Weather Day: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers this afternoon. A line of showers and thunderstorms moves in late this afternoon and through the evening. A few strong to severe storms with gusty damaging winds and large hail possible. Highs in the mid-80s. Rain totals near a half inch, locally higher amounts with any storms. (Rain Chance: 80%)

Friday: Rain. Steady in the morning, scattered in the afternoon Lows in the low 50s, highs in the upper 50s. (Rain Chance: 70%)

Saturday: Mostly cloudy and cool with a few showers possible. Better rain chance south of Richmond. Lows in the mid-40s, highs in the mid-50s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

Easter Sunday: Partly to mostly sunny. Lows near 40°, highs in the low 60s.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 40s, highs in the mid-60s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid-40s, highs in the low-70s.

Wednesday: Partly sunny. Lows in the mid-40s, highs in the mid-70s.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police said a teacher was shot by a 6-year-old student is recovering, and that the act was...
Richneck teacher files $40M lawsuit after being shot by 6-year-old student
Police say there were no injuries in the crash, which happened in the 1200 block of Carmia Way.
Vehicle crashes into Chesterfield business
Bob Lee’s death was confirmed by Joshua Goldbard, the CEO of his current employer MobileCoin....
Bob Lee, Cash App founder, fatally stabbed in San Francisco
Cow killed in crash and fire on Colonial Highway in Rustburg... 4.5.23
Cow killed, car destroyed in early-morning crash and fire
Authorities in the Mexican resort of Cancun said they have found four bodies in the city’s...
4 bodies found in hotel area near Cancun beach resort

Latest News

Your First Alert Weather forecast from NBC12's weather team.
Forecast: Few late afternoon and evening storms possible Thursday
Forecast: Few late afternoon and evening storms possible Thursday
Near record warmth Wednesday, afternoon storms possible Thursday
Forecast: Near record warmth on Wednesday