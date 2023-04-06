Elementary school student dies in ‘tragic accident’ in Lunenburg

LUNENBURG Co., Va. (WWBT) - State police are investigating the death of a 5-year-old in Lunenburg County.

Police told NBC12 the child died Tuesday, April 4, in a “tragic accident” involving a four-wheeler. The 5-year-old was a kindergartener at Victoria Elementary School.

This developing story will be updated once we receive more information from the state police.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.