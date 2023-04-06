City posts opening for Richmond police chief

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The city of Richmond on Thursday posted the position of chief of police to its website.

“The City of Richmond is seeking a Chief of Police to provide strategic direction and management oversight to the Police Department under the administrative direction of the Mayor and Chief Administrative Officer,” the post states.

The salary range for the position is listed as between $155,234 and $247,986.

“Applicants must have a minimum of overall 10 years’ experience in law enforcement services, including five years in a senior or management position,” the post says. “Applicants from within the Department seeking to be promoted to the position should have obtained the level of Captain or above or an equivalent combination of training and experience.”

Rick Edwards has been the acting police chief since October when Gerald Smith resigned.

Edwards, who has been with the Richmond Police Department for more than 20 years, said in December that he wasn’t sure if wanted the chief job for good.

He said his focus is on giving City Hall time to decide who should be in the role.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.