Chesterfield County leaders approve next year’s budget and real estate tax rebate

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield County leaders approved next year’s budget Wednesday night, which includes salary raises for county workers and offers relief on your next tax bill.

For the first time, the county has approved a real estate tax rebate to put money back in the pockets of Chesterfield property owners.

The rebate coincides with a reduction in the real estate tax rate of 89 cents per $100 assessed value.

The county said this could save the average homeowner around $125.

The rebate also can help those renting a property out to others.

”I hope those individuals that have a commercial property that are renting apartments to actually return that money back to those that are renting their apartments,” Mark Miller, who represents the Midlothian District, said. “I’m hoping that those folks would stand up and do those kinds of things. Also, that way, it will satisfy our entire community, not just those who are homeowners.”

The rebate is a one-time thing that will impact the June tax bill, but county leaders said it’s a good tool for the future.

”Moving forward, I think it would be a very good opportunity for us to be able to again meet the needs of our community by setting a tax rate that is sustainable,” Kevin Carroll, who represents the Matoaca District, said. “Then if we do get dollars back [we’ll] be able to have an opportunity to return it back to the community.”

Wednesday night, the board of supervisors also approved the county’s nearly $2 billion budget for next year.

Over half of the total accounts for investments in education.

“We’re talking two budgets, both county and schools. We’re talking about $1.9 billion,” James Holland, who represents the Dale District, said. “For the first time when I analyzed the budget, the school budget exceeded the county’s budget, which is unique.”

Teachers will see a 7% pay raise, with plans to raise the starting salary to more than $52,000.

Police officers and firefighters will also see a starting wage increase of about 10%.

Those already on the job will see an additional 10% raise by next year.

“We want to make sure we’re one of the best places in the United States to live, work and play,” Carroll said. “You have to be safe in the process.”

The county also said used car values have fallen by double digits since last year, and county residents should see their personal property tax drop as well.

