Bedford man wins over $191,000 Virginia Lottery prize

Zachary Barton, winner of over $190,000 through the Virginia Lottery.
Zachary Barton, winner of over $190,000 through the Virginia Lottery.(Virginia Lottery)
By Justin Geary
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 12:16 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Bedford County man has won $191,493 from playing the Print ‘n Play Rolling Jackpot game.

Zachary Barton considered not playing the lottery due to having frozen groceries in his cart, but decided to play anyway.

“I almost talked myself out of it,” he told Virginia Lottery officials.

Barton said he has no immediate plans for his winnings.

Expert advice to help plan for retirement healthcare costs
