Bedford man wins over $191,000 Virginia Lottery prize

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Bedford County man has won $191,493 from playing the Print ‘n Play Rolling Jackpot game.

Zachary Barton considered not playing the lottery due to having frozen groceries in his cart, but decided to play anyway.

“I almost talked myself out of it,” he told Virginia Lottery officials.

Barton said he has no immediate plans for his winnings.

